C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. decreased their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of AI opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of -19.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $176.94.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $687,128.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in C3.ai by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

