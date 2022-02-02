Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Cabot updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-5.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CBT traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cabot has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $65.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cabot by 31.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter worth about $411,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cabot by 221.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cabot by 15.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

