CACI International (NYSE:CACI) & Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Critical Review

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get CACI International alerts:

This table compares CACI International and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International 7.15% 18.06% 7.77% Aurora Innovation N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CACI International and Aurora Innovation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International $6.04 billion 0.96 $457.44 million $18.05 13.67 Aurora Innovation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of CACI International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CACI International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CACI International and Aurora Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International 0 1 6 0 2.86 Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50

CACI International presently has a consensus target price of $307.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.45%. Aurora Innovation has a consensus target price of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 172.50%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than CACI International.

Summary

CACI International beats Aurora Innovation on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to U.S. federal government agencies, state and local governments, and commercial enterprises to different market areas, including business systems, command and control, communications, cyber security, enterprise information technology (IT), health, intelligence services, investigation and litigation support, logistics and material readiness, and surveillance and reconnaissance. The International Operations segment includes the provision of IT services and proprietary data and software products, serving commercial and government customers. The company was founded by Herb Karr and Harry Markowitz in July 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Aurora Innovation

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.