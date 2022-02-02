Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,212 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 42.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

