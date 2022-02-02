Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) PT Raised to GBX 220

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 205 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.96) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s current price.

CNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 235 ($3.16) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 232 ($3.12) to GBX 235 ($3.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 225 ($3.03) to GBX 180 ($2.42) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.36) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.29) to GBX 220 ($2.96) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 217.14 ($2.92).

Shares of CNE stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.76) on Monday. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 122 ($1.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 213.44 ($2.87). The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 189.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 180.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.10.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

