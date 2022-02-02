Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 474.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 82,568 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.16% of Generac worth $40,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Generac by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Generac by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Generac by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. increased their price objective on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.00.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $288.02 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.74 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

