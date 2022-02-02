Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 16,600 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

LOW opened at $238.35 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

