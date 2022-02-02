Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 229,900 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 224.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,538 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $36,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 54,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $93.79 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.31.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

