Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the December 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ CALT opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CALT. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

