Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.06. Camden National reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 34.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James cut Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:CAC traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $731.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.41. Camden National has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $52.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Camden National by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 78,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 11.7% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 134.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 4.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Camden National by 344.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

