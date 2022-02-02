Cameco (CCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Cameco to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

TSE:CCO opened at C$25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.95. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$16.81 and a 12 month high of C$35.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. The stock has a market cap of C$10.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.72.

CCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel purchased 4,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,626.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 373,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,024,902.44.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

