Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.17.

CDPYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$69.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.04. 1,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

