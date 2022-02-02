Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 10,749 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in DHT were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in DHT by 31.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,212,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DHT by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,630,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after acquiring an additional 694,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DHT by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,888 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in DHT by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,744,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 178,528 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DHT by 24.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 419,045 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.83 million, a PE ratio of -252.00 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

DHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

