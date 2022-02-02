Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $561,000 Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $37,656.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $75,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,249 shares of company stock valued at $399,095 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -148.45 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

