Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNX. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

