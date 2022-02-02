Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Capri’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Capri updated its Q4 guidance to approx $0.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance to approx $6.60 EPS.

CPRI stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.74. 64,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,837. Capri has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.56.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capri stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

