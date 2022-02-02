Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Capri also updated its FY23 guidance to approx $6.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.78.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,837. Capri has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Capri will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capri stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

