CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 34.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 10.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 22.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 137.66%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

