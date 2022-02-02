Carlson Capital L P Acquires New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,007,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after buying an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,912,000 after purchasing an additional 162,551 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $392.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $385.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.52. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.24.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

