Carlson Capital L P Has $1.54 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Carlson Capital L P cut its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 68.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 34,751 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 156.3% during the third quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 102,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,063 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in First Solar by 10.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,078 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in First Solar by 9.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,289 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.95.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,003 shares of company stock worth $307,454 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day moving average of $95.80.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

