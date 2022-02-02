Carlson Capital L P Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 103,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,205,000 after acquiring an additional 786,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,336,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,626,000 after acquiring an additional 562,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,879,000 after acquiring an additional 518,337 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,097,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,067,000 after acquiring an additional 341,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.84%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

