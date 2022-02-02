Carlson Capital L P Reduces Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Carlson Capital L P cut its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth about $169,716,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $90,515,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in EQT by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in EQT during the second quarter worth approximately $13,539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 566,202 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EQT. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of EQT opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. EQT Co. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $24.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.35.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

