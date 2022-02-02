Carlson Capital L P Reduces Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Carlson Capital L P cut its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78,254 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1,556.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 36.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Lennar by 18.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar stock opened at $95.69 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $77.86 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

