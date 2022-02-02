Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Down 32.4% in January

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CUK shares. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $418,640.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,818 shares of company stock worth $2,410,413. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 353.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period.

Shares of CUK opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.13. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $27.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

