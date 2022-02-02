Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

Carriage Services has raised its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Carriage Services has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

NYSE:CSV opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.67. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $829.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

CSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti increased their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $105,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $1,521,549. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.