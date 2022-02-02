Cascades (TSE:CAS) Downgraded to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has C$12.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$16.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cascades has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.06.

Get Cascades alerts:

TSE:CAS opened at C$12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.08. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$12.60 and a twelve month high of C$18.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.77.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1,000.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.2781218 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.