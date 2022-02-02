Castle Hook Partners LP Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Castle Hook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,754 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,468 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 1.2% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $33,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $140.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.82 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

