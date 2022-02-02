Castle Hook Partners LP Buys Shares of 21,827 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,827 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Signature Bank by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.54.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $316.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $167.50 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

