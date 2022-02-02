Castle Hook Partners LP Invests $21.47 Million in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 350,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,466,000. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZI. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $196,182,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,630,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,431 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,856,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,230 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5,237.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,700 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average is $62.59.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 19,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $1,143,664.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,101,410.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,738,738 shares of company stock worth $940,218,946 in the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

