Castle Hook Partners LP Takes $2.02 Million Position in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGUU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000.

Get Argus Capital alerts:

Shares of ARGUU stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Argus Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Argus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.