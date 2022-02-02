Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.79. The company had a trading volume of 19,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,445. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. Catalent has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $142.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,010,049 shares of company stock worth $389,092,962 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

