Cavco Industries (CVCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cavco Industries to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVCO opened at $270.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.22. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $196.46 and a 52-week high of $327.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVCO. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cavco Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,375 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

