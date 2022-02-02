Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Down to $4.80

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $4.64. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 2,383 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZOO. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.