CBTX, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CBTX in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CBTX’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get CBTX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $726.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.95. CBTX has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CBTX had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 24.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,600,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after acquiring an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 108,595 shares in the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.