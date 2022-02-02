CDK Global (CDK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect CDK Global to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CDK Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDK stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

