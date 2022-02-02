Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 12,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 387,394 shares.The stock last traded at $58.00 and had previously closed at $56.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 2.07.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.12) EPS. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,914 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 15.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,784,000 after acquiring an additional 708,027 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,939,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.