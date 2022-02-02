Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Get Celestica alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.66. 1,176,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,812. Celestica has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.25.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celestica (CLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.