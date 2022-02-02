Cellframe (CELL) One Day Volume Tops $461,494.00

Cellframe (CURRENCY:CELL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Cellframe coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002283 BTC on major exchanges. Cellframe has a total market capitalization of $24.41 million and $461,494.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cellframe has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007961 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000240 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cellframe Profile

Cellframe uses the hashing algorithm. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,677,791 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet

