CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQ) Short Interest Update

CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CENQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,553. CENAQ Energy has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CENAQ Energy stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 647,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 2.98% of CENAQ Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

CENAQ Energy Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. CENAQ Energy Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

