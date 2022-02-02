Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 538 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

DFP opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $31.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.