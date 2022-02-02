Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 2,800 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 143.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,079,000 after buying an additional 30,034 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 469,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $393,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

MGC stock opened at $160.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.80.

