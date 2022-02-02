Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $792,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 111.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 425,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,408,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 232,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $209.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.24. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.17 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

