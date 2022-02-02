Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 10,350 Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.