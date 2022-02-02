Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Square by 14.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in Square by 8.0% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Square by 35.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

SQ opened at $127.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.75 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.26, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,660 shares of company stock worth $4,034,941. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

