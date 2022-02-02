Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.11.

Separately, Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.20. 60,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,771. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 32,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

