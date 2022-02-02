Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Update

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,500 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 580,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Puerto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

CEPU stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. 171,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,875. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.17. Central Puerto has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $502.73 million, a P/E ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a positive return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $136.87 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Puerto will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 829,823 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,945,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 970.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 149,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 135,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 59,953 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 54,597 shares during the period. 1.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

