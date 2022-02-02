Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,020.35

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,020.35 ($13.72) and traded as low as GBX 579 ($7.78). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 588.50 ($7.91), with a volume of 846,998 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWR shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.97) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 23.66 and a quick ratio of 23.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 893.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,020.35. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -93.41.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

