CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.00

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $72.43, with a volume of 18257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Mizuho began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.88.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $2,205,718.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

