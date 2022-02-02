CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Shares Down 3.7%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.83 and last traded at $68.50. 26,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,481,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Get CF Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.88.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $2,205,718.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,883,000 after acquiring an additional 571,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CF Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,895,000 after acquiring an additional 510,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 215,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.