ChampionX (CHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41 and a beta of 3.21.

CHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ChampionX stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

